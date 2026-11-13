Sai Pallavi Plays an IPS Officer in Dhanush's Om

Sai Pallavi recently impressed audiences with her appearance as Sita in Ramayana. Now, the actress is all set to surprise fans with a completely different role. She will be seen playing an IPS officer in her upcoming film Om, which is scheduled to release next week.

Sai Pallavi has earned recognition across India through her performances in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films. However, Om marks the first time she will be playing a police officer on screen. The makers have already released a glimpse of her character, which has received a positive response from audiences.

The film stars Dhanush in the lead role. He has also produced the project, while Rajkumar Periasamy is directing it. Sreeleela plays another important female role, while Malayalam superstar Mammootty will be seen in a key character.

Interestingly, director Rajkumar Periasamy revealed that Sai Pallavi's police officer character was inspired by Kerala IPS officer Merin Joseph. He also shared that Sai Pallavi personally met Merin Joseph before shooting for the role to understand the character better and receive some guidance.

The director praised Sai Pallavi's performance and said she had done an excellent job. He also added that her character would be one of the special highlights of Om. With an interesting cast and Sai Pallavi appearing in a police officer's role for the first time, the film has already created curiosity among movie lovers.