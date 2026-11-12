Monal Gajjar Undergoes Successful Cancer Surgery

Tollywood actress Monal Gajjar is a familiar face to Telugu audiences. She gained popularity by appearing alongside Allari Naresh in films such as Sudigadu and Brother of Bommali. She also participated in Telugu Bigg Boss Season 4, where she became popular among television viewers. Apart from films and reality shows, she appeared in a special song in Bellamkonda Srinivas' Alludu Adhurs. Through her work, she established a distinct identity in the Telugu film industry.

Recently, Monal Gajjar shared an important update about her health on social media. The actress revealed that she had recently undergone surgery for papillary thyroid cancer. She confirmed that the operation was successful and said she is now recovering.

Monal also used the opportunity to spread awareness about health and regular medical check-ups. She advised everyone not to ignore their health problems and encouraged people to undergo routine health screenings. She particularly urged women to get vaccinated against cervical cancer.

Her health update has brought attention to the importance of early detection, timely treatment and preventive healthcare.