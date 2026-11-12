Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's much-talked-about period drama Ranabaali is now getting ready for its digital premiere. After completing its theatrical run, the film will soon be available for streaming on OTT. Netflix India has officially announced that the movie will premiere on November 13.

The announcement has created excitement among fans who missed watching the film in theatres. Viewers can now enjoy the historical drama from the comfort of their homes.

Ranabaali OTT Release: When and Where to Watch

Netflix India announced the OTT release date of Ranabaali on November 9 through its social media accounts. The streaming platform shared a new poster featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna and confirmed the November 13 premiere.

The movie will be available in five languages: Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. This will allow audiences from different regions to watch the film in their preferred language.

Netflix also encouraged viewers to explore its South Indian movie collection by searching for 'Southverse' on the platform.

Ranabaali's Theatrical Performance and Box Office Collection

Ranabaali had a short theatrical window before making its way to OTT. While many Hindi films take around six to eight weeks to arrive on streaming platforms, major Telugu and Tamil movies usually make their digital debut within four weeks of their theatrical release.

The film opened in theatres on October 16 with an impressive start. It collected approximately Rs 9.25 crore net in India on its first day. However, its collections gradually declined over the following days.

By the end of its second week, the daily collections had dropped below Rs 1 crore. The third week also witnessed a slow performance, with the film earning around Rs 1.6 crore.

By November 8, Ranabaali had collected approximately Rs 58 crore net in the domestic market. Its overseas collection stood at around USD 1.4 million, taking its worldwide gross collection to nearly Rs 80 crore.

About Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's Ranabaali

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and presented by T-Series Films. Vijay Deverakonda plays the lead character, Ranabaali, while Rashmika Mandanna appears as the female lead.

The film is particularly special because it marks the couple's first on-screen collaboration since their wedding earlier this year.

Set in 19th-century India, the story focuses on the country's violent colonial past. It follows a rebellious man who stands against British rule and fights for his people. The movie also introduces Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo to Indian cinema. He is widely recognised for his role in The Mummy film series.

Rashmika Mandanna Praises Vijay Deverakonda's Performance

After the film's release, Rashmika Mandanna spoke about Vijay Deverakonda's transformation for the character. She explained that there was a huge difference between Vijay in real life and his appearance as Ranabaali.

Rashmika revealed that even during the shooting, Vijay remained deeply connected to the character. She said she sometimes found it difficult to see the person she knew as Viju because he completely transformed into Ranabaali.

With its OTT premiere scheduled for November 13, the film is now ready to reach a wider audience. Fans of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna can watch their latest on-screen collaboration on Netflix.