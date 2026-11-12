Breast Cancer Survivor Rebuilds Lives Through Handloom Revival

A breast cancer diagnosis changed the course of her life, but it did not bring her ambitions to an end. After navigating an extensive treatment journey and facing difficult experiences in her professional and social circles, a former corporate professional found a new purpose: reviving traditional handloom weaving and creating sustainable livelihoods for artisan communities.

Diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013, Mridula Das was around 46–47 years old, she recalls how an unexpected diagnosis turned her world upside down. She had not anticipated the possibility of cancer and initially struggled to accept the news. What followed was a prolonged treatment journey involving surgery and multiple medical procedures, including reconstructive and other interventions. The treatment process extended over several months, and it took her nearly five months to regain a sense of normalcy after the major surgery.

Despite the physical and emotional challenges, she drew strength from her family. Her parents, siblings and other family members stood beside her throughout the difficult period. She also continued to receive professional opportunities during treatment, which helped her remain connected to her career and look beyond the illness.

Life After Cancer: The Challenges Beyond Treatment

Her experience also exposed a less-discussed side of cancer survivorship: the impact on professional relationships and social acceptance.

She describes the corporate environment as highly competitive and recalls how some people distanced themselves after learning about her diagnosis. In certain instances, acquaintances stopped responding or even blocked her phone number. At the same time, she discovered genuine friendships and support from people who reached out during her recovery.

She believes cancer survivors should not be defined only by their diagnosis. Returning to work, managing fatigue and dealing with the physical and emotional effects of treatment require understanding and flexibility. She also points out that people recovering from cancer may need short breaks and a supportive work environment rather than pressure to maintain the same pace as before.

Turning a Second Chance into a Social Mission

Her experience prompted her to think about giving back to society. Drawing on nearly two decades of corporate experience and her background in human development, she began exploring ways to support traditional artisans and revive indigenous weaving practices.

Her attention turned towards weaving communities in Odisha, particularly in the Ganjam district. She was concerned that traditional weaving skills were gradually disappearing, with several younger generations moving away from the craft.

She began working with just two or three people and gradually focused on rebuilding confidence among weavers, improving designs and connecting their products with consumers. Over the years, the initiative has introduced new designs while attempting to preserve the traditional identity of the craft.

She says her approach is not to replace heritage with modern trends, but to make traditional weaving relevant to contemporary consumers without losing its original character.

The initiative has been supported through her own investment, without grants or external partners, according to her account. She also hopes to expand the work by involving more weaving families, encouraging women-led enterprises and creating opportunities for young design students to learn from traditional artisans.

Cancer Is Not Contagious: Breaking Social Stigma

Another important message from her journey is the need to change society's attitude towards cancer patients. She strongly emphasises that cancer is not contagious and that survivors should not face discrimination or social isolation.

She encourages women to pay attention to changes in their bodies and seek medical advice rather than hiding symptoms because of embarrassment or fear. Regular health check-ups and timely medical consultation can help identify health problems earlier. Screening recommendations should be discussed with healthcare professionals based on individual age and risk factors.

She also cautions against romanticising cancer through films and popular narratives. Every patient's experience is different, and treatment, recovery and emotional challenges cannot be reduced to a single inspirational story.

Family and Caregivers Need Support Too

While medical treatment is essential, she believes emotional and physical support from family members plays a significant role during the cancer journey.

She also draws attention to caregivers, who experience considerable stress while supporting a loved one through treatment. Hospitals and support systems should recognise caregivers' needs and consider counselling and emotional support for them as well.

Her message is clear: families need compassion, patience and understanding, while caregivers must also look after their own health and well-being.

Her journey from a breast cancer diagnosis to working towards the revival of traditional handloom weaving is a reminder that life after cancer can take a new direction. For her, recovery became an opportunity to build something meaningful—not only for herself, but also for artisan communities seeking to preserve their heritage and livelihoods.

The larger message: Cancer survivors need more than medical treatment. They need dignity, emotional support, workplace sensitivity and the freedom to rebuild their lives on their own terms.