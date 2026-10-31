Psoriasis: Beyond Skin Deep

Psoriasis is often misunderstood as a skin problem that can spread through physical contact. However, the condition is not contagious, and people living with it should not face discrimination or social isolation, says yoga expert Bharat Bhushan.

Speaking to Sakshi Post, Bharat Bhushan highlighted the emotional challenges faced by people with psoriasis and discussed how yoga, breathing exercises and meditation may support their overall well-being.

Psoriasis is an immune-mediated inflammatory condition that can cause red, inflamed patches and scaling on the skin. It may affect different parts of the body, including the scalp and areas around the joints. It can occur at different ages, and its severity varies from person to person.

While visible symptoms can cause physical discomfort, the social response to the condition can create another layer of distress. People with psoriasis may experience embarrassment, reduced self-confidence and anxiety when others avoid physical contact or misunderstand the condition.

Bhushan stressed that awareness is essential to counter such stigma. Psoriasis does not spread through handshakes, sharing spaces or ordinary social interaction. People living with the condition should be treated with dignity and respect.

Stress Management Through Yoga

The discussion focused on the role of stress management in supporting people with psoriasis. Bhushan explained that practices such as meditation, mindful breathing and yoga can help individuals manage stress and develop a more positive outlook.

He suggested beginning with abdominal or diaphragmatic breathing in a comfortable, relaxed posture. According to him, practising controlled breathing for five to ten minutes may help calm the mind.

He also demonstrated alternate-nostril breathing, commonly known as Anulom Vilom, and discussed practising it regularly. He recommended learning pranayama under the guidance of a trained yoga instructor, particularly for people who are new to breathing exercises.

Mudras and Positive Self-Talk

Bhushan discussed several hand gestures, or mudras, as part of his suggested wellness routine. These included Prithvi Mudra, Prana Mudra, Jal Mudra and Anjali Mudra.

He suggested that people could set aside short periods during the day to practise selected mudras rather than attempting every practice at once. He also recommended positive self-talk and mirror work to help people develop self-acceptance.

Repeating affirmations such as “I accept myself” and “I am confident” may help individuals challenge negative thoughts and improve their sense of self-worth, he said.

Food, Hydration and Daily Routine

The yoga expert also emphasised mindful eating, balanced food habits and regular hydration. He encouraged people to pay attention to their daily routines and avoid neglecting their physical and emotional well-being.

He suggested incorporating breathing exercises, meditation and selected yoga practices into a consistent daily schedule. Moderate exposure to sunlight was also discussed during the interview.

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