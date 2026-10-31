Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta Dies at 59 After Suffering Head Injury at Home

Mumbai: Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, best known for directing films such Kaante, Kaabil and Shootout at wadala, has passed away at the age of 59. His demise was reported on October 31, 2026, leaving members of Hindi film Industry shocked.

According to an IANS report, Gupta passed away on October 30 after reportedly slipping in the bathroom at his residence during the night and suffering a head injury.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit also confirmed the news of his demise through a social media post. He expressed shock over the loss and mentioned that Gupta had suffered a head injury at home.

What Happened to Sanjay Gupta?

According to source close to IANS, the filmmaker reportedly sustained a head injury after slipping in his bathroom. The incident took place at his residence on the night of October 30.

Ashoke Pandit confirmed the filmmaker's passing and paid tribute to him, remembering him as a passionate filmmaker and a wonderful storyteller.Further details regarding the circumstances of the incident and his last rites were awaited at the time of reporting.

Bollywood Mourns Sanjay Gupta's Demise

Sanjay Gupta made a significant contribution to Hindi cinema through his work as a director, screenwriter and producer. His film including Kaante, Kaante, Zinda, Shootout at Wadala and Kaabil, earned him recognition for his distinctive approach to crime dramas and action storytelling.

His passing marks the loss of a filmmaker who spent several decades working in the Hindi film industry.