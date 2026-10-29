Janhvi Kapoor on Peddi Controversy: Admits Extreme Objectification

Controversy about Janhvi Kapoor in the movie Peddi: Actress Janhvi Kapoor has finally made a statement about the backlash she is facing for her performance in the Telugu movie Peddi and stated that she could have questioned the controversial scenes. In an episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9 featuring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi stated that her portrayal was controversial and said she will be reflecting on the same. Janhvi's statement has once again sparked a discussion about how female actors are portrayed in Indian movies.

What is the controversy about?

Following the film's theatrical release, Janhvi’s character—specifically certain scenes—drew strong backlash from the audience. Netizens on social media expressed intense anger over the way women were portrayed in some of these sequences. Director Buchi Babu had previously addressed this criticism; he responded promptly and removed the controversial scenes from the film.

What Janhvi Kapoor's Statement Means for Peddi

The statements made by Janhvi have thrown light on the controversy of Peddi. Instead of ignoring the criticism, she has accepted it and even thought about how she could have done things differently. Through her statements, she has drawn our attention to a discussion around consent, the way women are represented, and the pressure actors face while making big budget films.

What she should keep in mind for the future is how to address these issues in future projects.

Janhvi Kapoor's latest remarks on the Peddi controversy have reopened the discussion about objectification and the portrayal of women in India cinema. By admitting that she could have spoken up more strongly, the actress has acknowledged her own role in the situation while reflecting on the challenges she faced during production.

Her comments also place renewed focus on the responsibility of filmmakers to present female characters with dignity and to take actor's concerns seriously. Whether the controversy leads to lasting changes in filmmaking practices remains to be seen, but but Janhvi's admission has added an important perspective to the ongoing debate.