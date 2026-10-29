Keerthy Suresh Faces Uncomfortable Experience on Flight

Actress Keerthy Suresh has shared an unpleasant experience she faced during a flight. The actress revealed that a passenger made her uncomfortable by insisting on taking a selfie with her. She said she has no problem taking pictures with fans, but she feels uncomfortable when people cross personal boundaries.

Keerthy shared the incident during a recent interview. She was travelling from Milan to India with her husband, Antony Thattil, when the incident took place.

Passenger Insists on Taking a Selfie

According to Keerthy, a passenger who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol approached her during the flight and asked for a selfie. As the man was unable to stand properly, she asked him to wait for some time.

However, the passenger did not listen to her request and continued insisting on taking a picture immediately. His behaviour made the situation uncomfortable for the actress.

Keerthy's husband, Antony Thattil, also became upset over the incident. As the situation did not settle down, the couple had to seek help from the flight crew.

Keerthy Suresh Talks About Personal Boundaries

The actress clarified that she enjoys interacting with her fans and appreciates the love they show her. She also acknowledged that many fans approach her politely and express their admiration in a respectful manner.

However, Keerthy believes that celebrities also deserve personal space, and fans should respect their boundaries. She explained that taking a photograph is not a problem when people approach her politely, but insisting on a selfie despite her discomfort is unacceptable.

The incident has once again highlighted the importance of respecting personal space, especially when meeting celebrities in public places or during travel.