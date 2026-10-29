Hyderabad Weather Today: Rain Likely This Afternoon, Temperature to Hit 31°C

Hyderabad: There will be light rainfall in some parts of northern Telangana till noon on Thursday, 29 October. Hyderabad and other parts of the state may have some isolated showers or no rain at all. T Balaji, who is famous as the Telangana Weatherman for predicting weather accurately, informed that the districts such as Asifabad, Mancherial, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Sircilla, and Karimnagar may experience light rainfall in the morning hours. The rainfall will continue until noon and then stop.

Will It Rain in Hyderabad Today?

Rain remains possible in Hyderabad this afternoon, although showers may be localised. the city also experiencing the influence of a weather system affecting parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Residents planning to travel outdoor should keep an umbrella handy and check updated weather alerts before setting out.

Possible cyclone may bring rain to Telangana in November

Balaji added that there would be a new weather system forming in the Bay of Bengal very soon. The formation of the cyclone was quite likely, and it was headed for the Andhra Pradesh coastline from November 2 through 6. The system may induce rainfall over Telangana during this time. There is a possibility that a weather system developing over the Bay of Bengal will affect rainfall in Telangana in early November.

The climate in Hyderabad will be warm and mostly cloudy on October 29th, and the highest temperatures will hover around 31° C, with an even chance of rainfall during the afternoon hours. The climate could brighten during the evening period when temperatures begin to drop.

In light of changing weather patterns, it’s advisable for travelers to check out the latest information from the IMD.