Nani and Anjana Celebrate 14th Wedding Anniversary

Natural Star Nani and his wife, Anjana Yelavarthy, have celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary. The actor shared special moments from their celebration on social media, winning the hearts of fans. Nani and Anjana described their journey together as a “14-year blockbuster family entertainer love story.” Their anniversary pictures have gone viral, and fans are curious to know how their love story began.

How Nani and Anjana's Love Story Began

Before entering the film industry, Nani worked as a radio jockey. During that period, he met Anjana, a software engineer, through a common friend in Visakhapatnam. Their friendship gradually turned into love, and the couple decided to get married.

Nani and Anjana tied the knot on October 27, 2012. At that time, Nani was still trying to establish himself as an actor and had not yet become a successful star. In an earlier interview, he revealed that he was unsure whether Anjana's family would agree to their marriage because he was still building his career. However, their families eventually accepted their relationship, and the couple began their married life together.

Nani and Anjana Welcome Son Arjun

Nani and Anjana welcomed their son, Arjun, in 2017. Since then, the actor has continued to balance his busy film career with his family responsibilities. Despite his work commitments, Nani makes time for his wife and son.

Recently, Anjana also shared an old memory while recalling their relationship. She revealed that they had once skipped college to watch one of Nani's films in a theatre. However, they were disappointed because the morning show was not screened that day.

Anjana also said that Nani treats every film he works on like his own child, showing how much he cares about his work.

Nani's Latest Movie Update

On the professional front, Nani's film The Paradise was released in theatres on September 24 and is now streaming on Netflix, according to the information provided. Meanwhile, the actor continues to receive attention from fans for both his films and his family life.

Nani and Anjana's 14-year journey is winning appreciation from fans, who are celebrating the couple's long-lasting relationship and special family moments.