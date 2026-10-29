Apple Launches New MacBook Pro With OLED Touch Display

Apple has introduced its new MacBook Pro, featuring an advanced display, faster processors and new touch controls. The company says the latest laptop is designed to deliver better performance, longer battery life and improved AI capabilities for professionals and everyday users.

The new MacBook Pro features a tandem OLED display called PROLED XDR, marking a major change in the laptop's display technology. Apple has also added touch support for the first time on a MacBook Pro, allowing users to interact directly with content on the screen.

The laptop is available in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes and is powered by Apple's new M5 Pro and M5 Max chips. These processors are designed to provide faster performance and support demanding tasks, including artificial intelligence, video editing, graphic design and other professional workloads.

New MacBook Pro Display and Touch Features

The new PROLED XDR display is one of the key highlights of the MacBook Pro. It offers peak brightness of up to 2,000 nits, a 120Hz refresh rate and a contrast ratio of 10,000,000:1. These features are designed to deliver detailed images, vibrant colours and smoother visuals.

With the new touch functionality, users can work directly on the display. This feature could be useful for people working with 3D models, creative applications and digital musical instruments.

Apple has also introduced Dynamic Island on the Mac, bringing features such as Spotlight, Live Activities and Siri AI into a new interface.

Battery Life, Memory and Storage

Apple claims the new MacBook Pro can deliver up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge. Despite its thinner and lighter design, the company says the laptop offers powerful performance for demanding tasks.

The device supports up to 128GB of unified memory and up to 16TB of storage, depending on the configuration. These options are intended for professionals who need to handle large files, complex projects and resource-intensive applications.

Other Features of the New MacBook Pro

The latest MacBook Pro comes with several additional upgrades, including a six-speaker sound system, Thunderbolt 5 connectivity, a 12MP Center Stage camera and studio-quality microphones.

The laptop also supports macOS 27 and Apple Intelligence features, offering new software capabilities and AI-powered tools.

MacBook Pro Pre-Orders and Sale Date

Apple began accepting pre-orders for the new MacBook Pro on October 28, with sales scheduled to begin on November 6. Customers can choose between the 14-inch and 16-inch models, with different memory and storage configurations.

The new display technology, touch controls and M5 Pro and M5 Max processors are among the major features that set this MacBook Pro apart. The laptop is aimed particularly at creative professionals and users looking for powerful computing performance.