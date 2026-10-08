Meta Muse AI: What Is It, How It Works and What Can It Do?

Meta is expanding its artificial intelligence push with Muse, a new personal AI agent designed to do more than simply answer questions.

Unlike traditional AI chatbots, Meta Muse can break a user's request into multiple steps, work with different apps and remember previous interactions. It is designed to handle everyday tasks with less input from the user.

What is Meta Muse AI?

Meta Muse is Meta's personal AI agent that can understand a user's goal and work through multiple steps to complete it.

Muse is powered by Meta's Muse Spark model family. Instead of requiring users to provide instructions for every individual step, the AI agent can decide how to approach a task and continue working toward the final result.

How does Meta Muse work?

When a user gives Muse a complicated request, the system breaks the task into smaller steps. It can then work on different parts of the task and use connected applications to gather information or complete actions.

Muse can also remember previous conversations and use that context when handling future requests. This makes it different from basic AI assistants that mainly respond to one prompt at a time.

What can Meta Muse do?

Meta Muse is designed to help with several everyday tasks. Depending on the available integrations, it can help users manage calendars, organize emails, plan activities, handle shopping-related tasks and work with information from connected applications.

Meta is also adding more integrations and capabilities to Muse. At Meta Connect 2026, the company announced additional connectors and plans to bring Muse to its AI glasses.

Meta Muse and online shopping

One of the interesting areas for Muse is online shopping. The AI agent can help users find products and complete parts of the shopping process through supported services.

This could make AI agents more useful for everyday online activities, moving beyond the traditional chatbot experience.

Meta Muse availability

Muse is available as a standalone AI experience, with access also being expanded across Meta's ecosystem. Recent updates have also brought Muse to the iPad, along with integrations with services such as Canva, Dropbox, Figma, QuickBooks, GitHub and Zoom.

Availability and features can vary depending on the country, device and service integration.

Meta Muse vs traditional AI chatbots

The biggest difference is autonomy. A normal chatbot generally waits for a user to provide instructions and then responds.

Muse is designed to understand a larger goal, divide it into smaller tasks and continue working on those tasks. It can also retain context and interact with connected services.

That makes Meta Muse part of the growing AI-agent trend, where AI tools are increasingly being designed to complete tasks rather than simply generate answers.

Why Meta Muse is getting attention

AI companies are increasingly competing to build personal agents that can manage everyday digital tasks. Meta's advantage is its huge ecosystem of apps and services.

Muse is also being expanded beyond smartphones and computers. Meta has announced plans to bring the personal AI agent to its AI glasses, allowing users to interact with it hands-free.

As AI agents gain access to more personal information and online services, privacy and security are also becoming important concerns for users.

For now, Meta Muse represents Meta's latest attempt to move AI assistants from simple question-answering tools toward systems that can plan, remember and perform tasks on a user's behalf.