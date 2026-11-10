Who Is Alice Huang? Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Faces Controversy

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is facing serious allegations that have attracted attention across the technology industry. Reports claim that he had an alleged personal relationship with a Chinese woman named Alice Huang. There are also claims that she may have links to Chinese intelligence agencies.

The controversy has reportedly reached Nvidia's board, which has begun looking into the matter. The allegations have raised concerns because Nvidia is one of the world's leading companies in artificial intelligence (AI) chips. The issue is also drawing attention because of the growing tensions between the United States and China over advanced chip technology.

Who Is Alice Huang?

Alice Huang is reportedly known by her original name, Huang Le. According to reports, she previously held an important position at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based company.

She is also said to have worked as a television reporter. Her reported media career included Hunan TV and China's state broadcaster CCTV. Later, she reportedly worked at HSBC, where she served as an assistant to the head of its private banking division. She is also said to have held the position of vice president at CITIC Securities.

However, questions have reportedly been raised about some of her professional details. A representative from Hunan TV allegedly said that the organisation did not know who she was. This has created further questions about her previous employment and professional background.

Photos of Jensen Huang and Alice Huang Surface

Photos reportedly showed Jensen Huang with Alice Huang at a bar in Taiwan in June 2024. Executives from companies such as Gigabyte and NetThunder were also said to have been present at the location.

Around the same period, Megaspeed, the company reportedly associated with Alice Huang, began purchasing Nvidia AI chips in large quantities.

According to a report by The New York Times, Megaspeed purchased Nvidia chips worth approximately $4.8 billion over the past two years. These transactions reportedly attracted the attention of US officials.

China Espionage Allegations Raise Concerns

The most serious part of the controversy involves alleged links to Chinese intelligence agencies. Reports suggest that US officials became concerned that individuals associated with Megaspeed may have been passing important information to China.

An alleged confidential report claimed that China's Ministry of State Security used Alice Huang to collect information about Jensen Huang. It also reportedly suggested that she was used to influence Nvidia's decisions regarding the export of AI chips to China.

These allegations have become particularly important because the United States has imposed restrictions on the sale of advanced AI chips to China. Any attempt to influence Nvidia's business decisions could raise serious national security concerns.

Donald Trump Reacts to the Controversy

US President Donald Trump has also commented on the reports surrounding Jensen Huang. He described the matter as complicated and said he hoped everything would be fine for the Nvidia CEO. Trump added that his administration would closely examine the issue.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also responded to the controversy. However, he described it as an internal company matter and said he could not comment on it.

The allegations have now raised questions about Nvidia's business dealings, its connections with China and the security of advanced AI technology. However, the claims surrounding Alice Huang and her alleged intelligence links have not been independently established. The controversy is likely to remain under attention as more details emerge.