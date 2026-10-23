Phone Stolen? Four Android Settings That Can Keep Your Data Safe

The biggest risk when a smartphone is stolen is not the loss of the handset. It is the misuse of what is inside: personal photos, banking apps, UPI accounts and other sensitive information. Android’s built-in Theft Protection features are designed to limit that damage, but they only help if they are turned on in advance.

How to enable Theft Protection

Open Settings, tap Google, then All services. Under “Personal and device safety”, select Theft protection and switch on the features one by one. On some phones the options appear under Security and privacy or Lost device protection. A screen lock must be set for the features to work.

1. Theft Detection Lock

This feature is meant for snatch-and-run thefts. According to Google, it uses signals from the phone’s motion sensors, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to spot theft-like activity. If it detects any, the screen can lock automatically.

2. Offline Device Lock

Thieves often switch off the internet to avoid being tracked. This feature can lock the screen once the phone has stayed offline for a while. Google says the phone must have had an internet connection at the time it went missing.

3. Remote Lock

If the phone is lost or stolen, you can send a lock request from another phone or computer. First, turn on Remote Lock and verify your phone number. After a theft, open android.com/lock on another device, enter your number, complete the verification and submit the request.

The phone needs a screen lock, an active SIM, a verified number and Find Hub enabled. If it is offline when you send the request, it can lock once it reconnects.

4. Identity Check

This adds a biometric check, such as a fingerprint or face unlock, before certain sensitive settings or account actions are allowed outside trusted places. That makes it harder for a stranger to change your security settings. Enable it under Theft protection and follow the on-screen instructions.

Additional precautions

Keep Find Hub on. It lets you see the phone’s location, secure it, or erase its data if needed.

Use a strong screen lock. Use a PIN or password of at least six digits. Add extra protection for banking apps.

Check device support. According to Google’s help pages, some features need Android 10 or newer through a Google Play Services update, and others need Android 15. Android Go phones, tablets and wearables do not get the full set.

Menu names differ. Settings labels vary across brands and software versions.

Quick checklist