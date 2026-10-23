No Active SIM, No WhatsApp: SIM Binding Rule Takes Effect from January 1, 2027

Prominent messaging apps such as WhatsApp and Telegram will soon work only when the SIM card used for registration is present in the user’s phone. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is enforcing the rule as part of curb cyber crimes, digital arrest scams and phishing.

What is changing

Usually, under “SIM binding”, an app stays continuously linked to the registered SIM or eSIM in the device. If the system detects that the registered SIM has been removed or deactivated, the user session ends automatically and access is blocked. The app is expected to resume only after a valid SIM is inserted. Today, majority of apps verify users once, with an OTP sent to their mobile number. After that, the app keeps working even if the SIM is removed, changed or deactivated.

Timeline

DoT first issued the directions on December 1, 2025. Apps using Indian mobile numbers had to comply within 90 days and submit a report within 120 days. Mandatory checks were reported to begin on March 1, 2026. The deadline has since moved. Compliance is now due by December 31, 2026, because companies complained of technical difficulties, so the requirements take effect from January 1, 2027.

Which apps are covered

The directions named WhatsApp, Telegram, ShareChat, Josh, JioChat, Snapchat, Arattai, and Signal. The Telugu report that prompted this story says Snapchat has been exempted. The earlier DoT directive listed it, so readers should confirm the latest status with the department. The rules extend the telecom cyber security framework to messaging and social platforms that identify users by mobile number.

Web logins

Web versions of these apps must log users out periodically. Users can re-link the device by scanning a QR code. Earlier reports put this interval at six hours for services such as WhatsApp Web.

Why the government is acting

Officials say, “the loophole is being exploited by criminals. Accounts keep working even after the SIM is removed, deactivated or taken abroad. This enables anonymous scams, remote digital arrest frauds and government-impersonation calls using Indian numbers. Reported cyber-fraud losses crossed ₹22,800 crore in 2024”.

Who is affected

Users who keep the registered SIM in a secondary phone, remove the SIM after setting up an account, or rely mainly on Wi-Fi are likely to feel the change. The rules concern SIM verification, not phone brands. They do not suggest WhatsApp will stop working on particular iPhone or Android models. The Telugu source’s mention of Apple is therefore not supported by the other reports. Travellers and people using several devices may also face disruption.

Industry reaction

Telecom operators have welcomed the rule as a boost to national security. The Internet and Mobile Association of India has called it an “overreach”. India is believed to be the first country to mandate continuous SIM linkage for global messaging apps.

What users should do

Keep the registered SIM or eSIM active in your primary phone. Update your messaging apps to the latest versions. Expect more frequent re-authentication on web and desktop versions. Non-compliance by platforms can attract action under the Telecommunications Act, 2023 and the Telecom Cyber Security Rules.