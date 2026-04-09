Techademy Partners with Vishlesan i-Hub Foundation, IIT Patna to Revolutionize AI & Data Science Education Across India  

Techademy has announced a prestigious partnership with Vishlesan i-Hub Foundation, IIT Patna to drive this initiative forward.

Through this partnership, Techademy and Vishlesan i-Hub Foundation, IIT Patna aim to deliver cutting-edge AI & Data Science programs to students, freshers, and working professionals across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and the rest of India.

This initiative brings world-class AI & Data Science programs, making IIT-backed upskilling accessible at scale.

Mr. Subramanyam Reddy, CEO of Techademy, who played a key role in building KnowledgeHut (later acquired by upGrad), expressed his vision:

"Our partnership with Vishlesan i-Hub Foundation, IIT Patna marks the beginning of a nationwide mission to democratize quality AI & Data Science education. This is only the beginning, and we are actively working to establish innovation hubs across IITs and IIMs to build a truly future-ready workforce for India, where every learner who starts early gains the competitive edge to become job-ready."

Dr. Sai Kiran Oruganti, CEO of Vishlesan i-Hub Foundation, IIT Patna, said: "The demand for skilled professionals in technology is only growing, and that is precisely the gap we exist to address. Through this partnership with Techademy, Vishlesan i-Hub Foundation at IIT Patna is extending its work in technology development and professional education to students and working professionals across India. The programs are structured, practical, and backed by a credible institution. We are committed to expanding this further and making industry-relevant education available to anyone who is ready to learn."

Together, they are not just teaching technology. They are building India's future.