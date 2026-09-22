School Holidays September 22, 23: State-Wise List

Students in some states of India will get school holidays on September 22 and 23, 2026. The holidays have been announced for regional festivals and special observances. However, these holidays are not applicable to all schools across the country.

Students and parents should check their school’s holiday calendar or latest notice before assuming that there will be no classes.

Jharkhand School Holiday on September 22 and 23

Schools in Jharkhand will remain closed for two days, September 22 and 23, due to Karma Puja. The festival is an important cultural occasion in the state and is celebrated through traditional customs and community activities.

The two-day holiday is part of the state’s school holiday schedule for 2026. Schools are expected to reopen after the holiday period.

West Bengal School Holiday on September 22

West Bengal has declared September 22 as a holiday for government and government-aided schools and colleges on account of Karma Puja.

The holiday may not apply to all private schools. Private institutions can follow their individual academic calendars. Parents should therefore check with their child’s school to confirm whether classes will be conducted on September 22.

Haryana School Holiday on September 23

Schools in Haryana will observe a holiday on September 23 for War Heroes’ Martyrdom Day. The day is observed in remembrance of soldiers and martyrs associated with the state.

Educational institutions will remain closed on the designated holiday.

Are September 22 and 23 Holidays Across India?

No, September 22 and 23 are not nationwide school holidays. The holidays announced for these dates are applicable to specific states and institutions.

Students in other parts of India may have regular classes unless their respective state or school has separately declared a holiday. Parents and students are advised to check official school announcements before planning their schedules.