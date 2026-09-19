Bank Holidays Next Week Sep (21 to 27): Complete list!

Customers planning to visit a bank branch between September 21 and September 27, 2026, should check the holiday schedule in advance. Banks will observe a combination of regional holidays and regular weekly holidays during the week.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday schedule, bank branches in specific cities will remain shut on certain days because of local festivals and commemorations. In addition, all bank branches will be closed on the fourth Saturday and Sunday.

Overall, bank branches will remain closed for six days during the September 21–27 period, although the closures will not apply uniformly across every city.

Bank Holiday Schedule From September 21 to September 27

Here is the day-wise list of bank holidays expected next week:

September 21, Monday

Banks in Guwahati, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram will observe holidays for regional occasions, including the Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva and Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi, depending on the location.

September 22, Tuesday

Bank branches in Ranchi will remain closed for Karma Puja.

September 23, Wednesday

Branches in Jammu and Srinagar will be shut to mark the Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji.

September 24, Thursday

Banks are generally expected to operate normally on Thursday. However, customers should confirm with their local branch because additional local holidays may apply in some areas.

September 25, Friday

Bank branches in Gangtok will remain closed for Indrajatra.

September 26, Saturday

Banks across the country will remain closed because September 26 falls on the fourth Saturday of the month.

September 27, Sunday

All bank branches will observe the usual Sunday weekly holiday.

Are Banks Open on September 19, 2026?

Yes. September 19, 2026, is the third Saturday of the month, which is generally a working day for banks.

Under the regular banking holiday arrangement, branches remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays. The first, third and fifth Saturdays are normally working days, subject to state- or city-specific holidays.

Customers who need to visit a branch today should nevertheless verify the operating status of their particular branch before travelling.

Will Online Banking Work During Bank Holidays?

The closure of physical branches does not generally mean that digital banking services will stop. Customers can continue to use services such as UPI, internet banking, mobile banking, NEFT, RTGS and ATMs, subject to the applicable service and bank conditions.

Digital channels allow customers to carry out many routine activities without visiting a branch. These include transferring money, making bill payments, checking account information and completing online purchases.

However, services that specifically require a physical branch visit will not be available while the branch is closed.

RBI Bank Holiday Categories

The RBI's framework for bank holidays covers different types of holidays and banking-related closures. These include holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, RTGS holidays and bank account-closing holidays.

The applicable holidays can differ from one state or city to another because several closures are linked to regional festivals and local observances.

What Should Bank Customers Do?

Customers who need services that require a branch visit should check the holiday calendar before heading to the bank. This is particularly important for people visiting branches of major lenders such as SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and other banks, as the applicable holiday may depend on the location.

For routine transactions, customers can generally rely on digital banking channels even when branches are closed.