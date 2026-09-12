Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Date, Sthapana Muhurat and Puja Timings

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most widely celebrated Hindu festivals in India. In 2026, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on Monday, September 14. The festival marks the birth of Lord Ganesha and is celebrated with prayers, rituals and the installation of Ganesha idols at homes and pandals.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 Date

Ganesh Chaturthi falls on September 14 this year. According to the Panchang, the Chaturthi Tithi begins at 7:06 AM on September 14 and ends at 7:44 AM on September 15.

Devotees generally perform Ganpati Sthapana and Madhyahna Puja during the auspicious period on September 14.

Ganpati Sthapana Muhurat

The auspicious time for Ganesh idol installation varies from city to city because the timings depend on the local sunrise and sunset. For example, the Madhyahna Puja Muhurat is around 10:58 AM to 1:25 PM in Hyderabad, while it is 11:20 AM to 1:48 PM in Mumbai.

Some important city-wise timings are:

Hyderabad: 10:58 AM to 1:25 PM

Mumbai: 11:20 AM to 1:48 PM

Pune: 11:16 AM to 1:44 PM

New Delhi: 11:02 AM to 1:31 PM

Chennai: 10:51 AM to 1:18 PM

Bengaluru: 11:02 AM to 1:28 PM

Kolkata: 10:18 AM to 12:46 PM

Ahmedabad: 11:21 AM to 1:49 PM

When Is Ganesh Visarjan?

Ganeshotsav traditionally continues for 10 days and concludes with Anant Chaturdashi. In 2026, Anant Chaturdashi falls on Friday, September 25. However, many devotees also perform the visarjan after one-and-a-half, three, five or seven days, depending on their family traditions.

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with great devotion as devotees seek Lord Ganesha's blessings for wisdom, prosperity and the removal of obstacles. The festival also brings families and communities together through prayers, cultural programmes and celebrations.