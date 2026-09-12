Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 Prasadam List: 10 Traditional Offerings to Lord Ganesha

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most important Hindu festivals dedicated to Lord Ganesha. Devotees welcome Lord Ganesha into their homes and temples, perform special pujas and prepare different types of prasadam. These offerings are made with devotion and are later shared with family members and guests.

Modak is considered one of the most popular offerings to Lord Ganesha. It is believed to be Lord Ganesha’s favourite sweet. Apart from modak, devotees also prepare several traditional sweets and savoury dishes during the festival.

Popular Prasadam Items for Ganesh Chaturthi 2026

1. Modak:

Modak is the most famous prasadam offered to Lord Ganesha. It is usually prepared with rice flour, coconut and jaggery. Steamed modak and fried modak are both popular.

2. Kudumulu:

Kudumulu is a traditional Telugu offering made with rice flour, coconut and jaggery. It is especially popular during Vinayaka Chavithi in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

3. Undrallu:

Undrallu is another traditional Telugu dish prepared with rice rava and offered to Lord Ganesha. It is one of the most common prasadam items during the festival.

4. Panakam:

Panakam is a traditional drink made with jaggery, water, cardamom and other ingredients. It is often prepared as an offering during Hindu festivals.

5. Payasam:

Payasam is a sweet dish made with milk, rice, jaggery or sugar. Different varieties of payasam can be offered to Lord Ganesha.

6. Laddu:

Laddu is another popular sweet offered during Ganesh Chaturthi. Besan laddu, coconut laddu and other varieties are commonly prepared.

7. Chalimidi:

Chalimidi is a traditional Telugu sweet made with rice flour and jaggery. It is often prepared as an offering during festivals.

8. Fruits:

Fresh fruits such as bananas, apples, coconuts and other seasonal fruits are commonly offered during Ganesh Chaturthi puja.

9. Panchamrutam:

Panchamrutam is a mixture of milk, curd, honey, ghee and sugar. It is used in puja rituals and may also be offered as prasadam.

10. Vundrallu and Other Traditional Dishes:

Depending on family traditions, devotees may also prepare other homemade sweets and savoury dishes as offerings to Lord Ganesha.

Why Is Prasadam Offered to Lord Ganesha?

Prasadam is prepared as an expression of devotion and gratitude. Devotees believe that offering food to Lord Ganesha before consuming it makes the food sacred. The prasadam is then shared with family members, friends and visitors as a blessing.

During Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees can prepare prasadam according to their family traditions and personal preferences. The most important aspect of the offering is devotion and cleanliness while preparing the food.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 is a time for devotion, celebration and togetherness. From modak and kudumulu to payasam and fruits, devotees prepare a variety of prasadam to offer Lord Ganesha. These traditional dishes add to the festive spirit and are later shared with loved ones.