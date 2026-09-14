Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Why Should You Avoid Seeing the Moon? What If You See It?

Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated across India on September 14, 2026. The festival is dedicated to Lord Ganesha and is observed with special prayers, puja, offerings and celebrations. One of the important traditions associated with this day is avoiding the sight of the Moon during a specific period.

Why Should You Not Look at the Moon on Ganesh Chaturthi?

According to Hindu beliefs, seeing the Moon on Ganesh Chaturthi is considered inauspicious. The belief is connected to a story involving Lord Ganesha and Chandra, the Moon God.

According to the legend, Chandra Dev once laughed at Lord Ganesha's appearance. Ganesha became angry and cursed the Moon. The curse was later softened, but a belief remained that people who see the Moon on Ganesh Chaturthi could face false accusations or unwanted problems.

Because of this traditional belief, devotees avoid looking at the Moon on Ganesh Chaturthi, especially during the prescribed period.

What Happens If You Accidentally See the Moon?

Devotees need not panic if they accidentally see the Moon. According to traditional practices, certain religious remedies are believed to help remove the effect of the sighting.

One common practice is to worship Lord Ganesha and seek his blessings. Devotees may also listen to or read the story associated with the Moon and Lord Ganesha. Chanting Ganesha mantras and offering prayers with devotion are also followed as remedies in some traditions.

Moon Sighting Time on Ganesh Chaturthi 2026

In 2026, Ganesh Chaturthi falls on Monday, September 14. The Chaturthi tithi begins at around 7:06 AM on September 14 and ends at around 7:44 AM on September 15. The period for avoiding Moon sighting varies slightly depending on the location.

For Hyderabad, the Moon-sighting restriction is listed as approximately 9:06 AM to 8:04 PM on September 14, according to one Panchang calculation. Timings can differ based on location and Panchang calculations.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with the installation of Lord Ganesha idols, special pujas, modak and other naivedyam offerings. Devotees pray to Ganesha for wisdom, prosperity and the removal of obstacles.

The tradition of avoiding the Moon is based on religious belief and mythology. Devotees who follow this custom observe the prescribed timings and perform prayers according to their family traditions.