Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open or Closed on September 12?

Banks across India will remain closed today, Saturday, September 12, 2026. The day is the second Saturday of the month, and banks observe holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays.

Customers will not be able to visit bank branches today. Banks will also remain closed on Sunday, September 13.

However, digital banking services such as UPI, internet banking, mobile banking and ATMs will generally continue to work. Customers can use these services for most routine transactions.

Those who need branch-related services will have to visit their bank on the next working day. Bank holidays can also vary in some states due to local festivals and regional holidays, so customers are advised to check their bank's holiday schedule before visiting a branch.