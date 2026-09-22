The Paradise Ticket Prices: AP, Telangana Approve Ticket Hike

Natural Star Nani’s upcoming action drama The Paradise is gearing up for its theatrical release. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the highly anticipated film has already generated considerable interest among moviegoers. However, the approved increase in ticket prices in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana has now become a major talking point among audiences.

According to the government-approved pricing structure, moviegoers in both Telugu states will have to pay higher ticket prices for certain shows of the film.

Higher Ticket Prices in Andhra Pradesh

In Andhra Pradesh, the government has permitted a special premiere show on the 23rd with tickets priced at Rs. 400 in multiplexes and Rs. 300 in single-screen theatres.

For regular shows, theatres have been allowed to increase ticket prices for a period of 10 days. The permitted hike is Rs. 75 per ticket in multiplexes and Rs. 50 in single-screen theatres.

The Paradise Ticket Rates in Telangana

Telangana has also approved revised ticket prices for the film. The increased rate has been fixed at Rs. 390 for multiplexes and Rs. 225 for regular single-screen theatres.

Special shows will carry an even higher price, with tickets reportedly costing Rs. 500 each.

Ticket Price Hike Sparks Debate

The rise in ticket prices has triggered discussion among moviegoers, particularly those who prefer watching films with their families. With production costs for big-budget movies increasing, producers and distributors have increasingly relied on higher theatrical ticket prices during the initial days of a release to improve box-office recovery.

However, higher ticket rates can significantly increase the overall cost of a family outing. Apart from movie tickets, audiences also have to spend on food, beverages, parking and other expenses at theatres.

For a family of four, the combined cost of tickets and additional theatre expenses can quickly run into several thousand rupees.

Will Higher Prices Affect Theatre Audiences?

The debate over ticket prices has become more prominent as audiences now have access to a wide range of films through OTT platforms. Some moviegoers feel that steep theatrical prices could encourage audiences to wait for digital releases instead of watching films in cinemas.

At the same time, big releases often attract audiences who prefer the large-screen experience, especially during the initial days. The Paradise will therefore be closely watched at the box office, while its ticket pricing remains one of the key talking points ahead of its release.

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