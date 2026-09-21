Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Krishna Evicted, Rohith Breaks Down in Tears

The Sunday episode of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10 was a mix of entertainment and intense emotions. From energetic performances inside the house to Krishna’s elimination and an emotional farewell, the episode had several memorable moments.

Host Nagarjuna made a special appearance on the stage to mark the birth anniversary of legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao. He entered while his iconic songs played in the background and interacted with the audience about the contestants and their performances.

Nagarjuna also revealed that he chose to wear handloom clothes as a tribute to Akkineni Nageswara Rao, who had a special place in his heart. He encouraged viewers to support and promote handloom products.

Contestants Entertain With Songs and Dance

The entertainment quotient went up inside the house as contestants showcased their singing and dancing skills. Jhansi performed Chemkila Angileysi, while Trigun and Aman entertained everyone with a song dedicated to Bigg Boss.

Mukesh and Debjani performed a romantic dance to Evarovaro. Varshini and Charan also joined the fun with their performance to Vastunnay Feelings, adding a lively touch to the episode.

Krishna Eliminated From Bigg Boss Telugu 10

The biggest development of the episode was Krishna’s eviction. In the final stage of the elimination process, Krishna and Srushti were left in the danger zone, with Krishna eventually being shown the exit door.

Nagarjuna asked Krishna to join him on the stage, prompting the contestant to say goodbye to his fellow housemates.

Krishna said he was not disappointed about leaving the show. He admitted that the previous week had been particularly difficult for him and that he was unable to perform at the level he expected.

He also encouraged the remaining contestants to give their best and play a strong game during the upcoming weeks.

Rohith Breaks Down During Krishna’s Exit

Krishna’s departure became emotional when Rohith struggled to hold back his tears. Rohith told Krishna that his eyes reminded him of his father and said he would miss seeing him after his exit from the house.

Krishna was visibly moved by Rohith’s words. He acknowledged that he had sometimes failed to understand the younger contestants and admitted that his anger had caused him to react in ways he later regretted.

Krishna became emotional while accepting that, despite being older than many of the housemates, he had not always understood their feelings.

Krishna Opens Up About His Health

After reaching the stage, Krishna also spoke to Nagarjuna about the health issues he experienced during his stay in the house.

He explained that he had completely stopped eating sugar for around eight days because he believed it would benefit his health. However, the sudden change in his diet left him feeling weak.

Krishna said he normally consumes a considerable amount of sweets and felt that abruptly eliminating sugar had affected his energy levels. Nagarjuna advised him to reduce his sugar intake gradually after leaving the show rather than stopping it suddenly, suggesting that he work towards eliminating it completely over a period of around two months.

‘Temptation vs Tension’ Task Ahead

The upcoming week is expected to bring another challenging task for the Bigg Boss Telugu 10 contestants. The housemates will reportedly participate in a game titled ‘Temptation vs Tension’.

The task is expected to test the contestants’ ability to deal with tempting offers while handling pressure. It remains to be seen who gives in to temptation and who manages to stay focused despite the challenges.

The new task could also create fresh conflicts and unexpected twists inside the house.

Overall, Sunday’s episode combined light-hearted performances with an emotional eviction. While Krishna’s departure brought tears, especially from Rohith, the upcoming ‘Temptation vs Tension’ task promises to introduce a new phase of competition inside the Bigg Boss Telugu 10 house.

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