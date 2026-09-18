Bigg Boss Telugu 10 Day 12 Highlights: Charan Re-Enters, Captaincy Race Gets Tough

The Day 12 episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 10 brought a major twist as Charan re-entered the Bigg Boss house. At the same time, the captaincy race became more competitive with a new task.

In the captaincy race, Rohith failed to secure his place in the next level and was eliminated from the competition. This left Trigun, Ramprasad and Debjani in the race.

Bigg Boss then introduced the “Speed and Success” task. The contestants had to complete a series of challenges involving discs, obstacles and tyres within a given time. The first two contestants to complete the task successfully would continue as captaincy contenders.

After a tough competition, Ramprasad and Trigun emerged as the winners and retained their places in the captaincy race. Debjani was eliminated from this round.

Meanwhile, Charan made his comeback to the house after winning the audience vote for re-entry. He said he was ready to show his abilities this time and make the most of his second chance.

Charan was also given a special opportunity by Bigg Boss. He could either stop an existing contestant from taking part in the captaincy race or challenge a captaincy contender and try to take their place.

Charan chose to challenge Trigun. However, Trigun won the challenge and continued as a captaincy contender. Charan therefore faced his first setback soon after returning to the house.