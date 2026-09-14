Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Second Week Nominations List Revealed

The first nomination process of Bigg Boss Telugu 10 has finally begun. As the show entered its second week, contestants faced the nomination task for the first time this season.

The nomination process featured a unique task involving a large peg wrapped with a rope. Two contestants had to compete at a time to remove the rope. The contestant who removed it first got the chance to nominate a fellow housemate.

Sudheer won the opportunity first and nominated Trigun. He said he was unhappy with Trigun for bringing up Chaitra's name without giving the game enough time to progress. Sudheer also nominated Shalini, saying she wasted an opportunity when she did not complete the bathroom-cleaning task assigned to her.

Debjani also nominated Trigun. Meanwhile, Rohith nominated Trigun and Jhansi. He accused Jhansi of playing a safe game and said he had not seen her actively participating in discussions.

The nomination process also led to a heated argument between Rohith and Jhansi. Both contestants exchanged strong words during the discussion, and the makers have released a promo showing their intense confrontation.

There are currently 14 contestants in the Bigg Boss Telugu 10 house. According to the latest information, 10 contestants have been nominated for the second week.

Bigg Boss Telugu 10 Second Week Nominations List

Shalini

Trigun

Jhansi

Krishnudu

Ram Prasad

Varshini

Sudheer

Rohith

Mukesh

Debjani

Meanwhile, Srushti, Vamsi, Naresh and Aman are reportedly safe from nominations this week.