Bigg Boss Telugu 10 Day 4: Charan Eliminated in Mid-Week Eviction

Bigg Boss Telugu 10 has witnessed a major twist on Day 4, with commoner contestant Charan getting eliminated from the show. His sudden exit has come as a surprise to viewers as the new season has only just begun.

Charan was among the contestants facing pressure in the house. During the ongoing tasks and competition, he failed to secure his place in the game and eventually had to leave the Bigg Boss house.

His elimination has created a buzz among Bigg Boss Telugu 10 fans, with many discussing the reasons behind his early exit. Charan's journey comes to an end just a few days after entering the reality show.

With Charan out of the competition, the remaining contestants will now have to work harder to prove themselves and avoid the danger zone in the upcoming episodes. The latest eviction is also expected to increase the competition inside the Bigg Boss house.