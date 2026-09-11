Varun Tej and Lavanya Reveals Son Vaayuv’s Face on His First Birthday

Tollywood actor Varun Tej and his wife, actress Lavanya Tripathi, have finally revealed the face of their son Vaayuv. The couple shared the first pictures of their little one on the occasion of his first birthday on September 10.

Varun and Lavanya had kept their son away from the public eye since his birth. On his first birthday, they decided to introduce Vaayuv to their fans through social media.

Varun shared an emotional birthday message for his son and said that becoming his father has been the most beautiful part of his life. Lavanya also penned a heartfelt note, describing Vaayuv as their greatest blessing.

The pictures quickly caught the attention of fans and celebrities. Varun’s sister Niharika Konidela called Vaayuv the “most gorgeous boy”, while Upasana Konidela and several celebrities sent birthday wishes.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got married in Tuscany, Italy, in November 2023. They welcomed their first child in September 2025 and later announced his name as Vaayuv Tej Konidela.

The first glimpse of Vaayuv has now become a special moment for the Mega family and their fans, who had been eagerly waiting to see the little one.