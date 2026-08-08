BO: Korean Kanakaraju Mints 10.2 Crore, Biggest Day 1 Opener for Varun Tej

Varun Tej’s latest film Korean Kanakaraju has emerged as the box-office winner of this Friday. The horror-comedy opened to positive reviews and strong word of mouth, which is helping the film pull crowds to theatres.

Korean Kanakaraju has minted around ₹10.2 crore on Day 1, making it the biggest opening day in Varun Tej’s career. The film has crossed the first-day collections of his previous hit Gaddalakonda Ganesh, setting a new career-best opening for the actor.

Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, the film has been receiving good response for its comedy and horror elements. Varun Tej and comedian Satya stand out with their comedy, while Ritika Nayak has also won appreciation for her performance.

The positive talk is clearly helping Korean Kanakaraju at the box office. With strong word of mouth and audiences showing interest in the horror-comedy, the film is expected to maintain good momentum over the weekend.

The Saturday and Sunday numbers will be crucial to see whether Korean Kanakaraju can turn its strong opening into a successful theatrical run.