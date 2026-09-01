Korean Kanakaraju OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch?

Varun Tej’s latest film Korean Kanakaraju is all set to make its digital debut. The horror-comedy, directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, will start streaming on Netflix from September 4, 2026.

The film will be available in five languages — Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. This will allow audiences across different regions to watch the movie on the OTT platform.

Varun Tej and Ritika Nayak Lead the Film

Korean Kanakaraju stars Varun Tej and Ritika Nayak in the lead roles. Comedian Satya also plays an important role in the movie, with his comedy being one of the highlights.

The film was released in theatres on August 7, 2026, and received a positive response from audiences. It combines horror and comedy with an Indo-Korean backdrop.

When and Where to Watch

Fans who missed the movie in theatres can watch Korean Kanakaraju on Netflix from September 4. The five-language OTT release is expected to make the film accessible to a wider audience.

With its theatrical run now complete, Varun Tej’s horror-comedy is gearing up for its OTT journey.