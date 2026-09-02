GDN OTT Release: When and Where to Watch this Film Online?

R Madhavan’s GDN, a biographical drama based on the life of legendary inventor and industrialist G.D. Naidu, is now heading to OTT. The film will be available for streaming on Netflix from September 4, 2026.

When to Watch GDN?

GDN was released in theatres on August 7, 2026. After its theatrical run, the film is now making its digital debut on September 4.

Where to Watch GDN?

Viewers can watch GDN on Netflix. The film will be available in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

About GDN

Directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar, GDN features R Madhavan as G.D. Naidu, popularly known as the “Edison of India.” The story focuses on the inventor’s life, achievements and journey.

The film also stars Priyamani, Dushara Vijayan, Sathyaraj, Jayaram, Vinay Rai, Aditi Balan and Karunakaran. Govind Vasantha composed the music.

With its OTT release, GDN is expected to reach a wider audience, especially those who missed the film in theatres.