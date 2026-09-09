Irumudi OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Ravi Teja’s Film?

Ravi Teja’s latest film Irumudi is currently enjoying a successful theatrical run. The Telugu action drama was released in cinemas on August 21, 2026, and has received a strong response from audiences.

Irumudi OTT Release Date

According to reports, Netflix has acquired the digital streaming rights to Irumudi. The film is expected to arrive on the platform on September 18, 2026. However, the streaming date should be considered a reported update until Netflix officially confirms it.

Ravi Teja’s Irumudi on Netflix

Irumudi is directed by Shiva Nirvana and stars Ravi Teja in the lead role. Priya Bhavani Shankar, Sai Kumar and Baby Nakshathra are also part of the cast.

The film has been performing strongly at the box office. It has reportedly crossed the ₹200 crore mark worldwide, making its OTT release highly anticipated among Ravi Teja fans.

If the reported schedule remains unchanged, viewers will be able to watch Irumudi on Netflix from September 18 after its theatrical run.