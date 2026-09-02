Irumudi Box Office: Ravi Teja’s Film Eyes Rs 200 Crore Worldwide

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is enjoying the biggest box-office success of his career with Irumudi. Released on August 21, the film received a strong response from audiences and critics and has maintained its momentum even after entering its third week in theatres.

The movie has particularly benefited from positive word of mouth, with families and women continuing to turn up at cinemas. Its steady performance has now put the film on course to achieve another major milestone.

Irumudi Targets Rs 200 Crore Worldwide

Irumudi is reportedly moving closer to the Rs 200 crore worldwide gross milestone. If it achieves the target, the film is also expected to become Ravi Teja’s first movie to record a worldwide share of Rs 100 crore.

This would mark a significant career milestone for the actor and give Irumudi the distinction of becoming his biggest-ever box-office success.

Holiday Weekend Could Boost Irumudi

The film has another advantage during its third week in the form of consecutive holidays. September 4, Friday, marks Sri Krishna Janmashtami, followed by the regular Saturday and Sunday weekend.

The extended holiday period could help Irumudi attract even more moviegoers and strengthen its theatrical numbers. Although several new films have arrived in cinemas this week, Ravi Teja’s movie continues to maintain a solid hold.

The film’s strong word of mouth appears to be playing a major role in its continued performance. Repeat viewers are also reportedly contributing to its steady collections, particularly during the third week.

Irumudi Survives Competition

One of the notable aspects of Irumudi’s theatrical journey has been its ability to withstand competition from major releases. The film managed to maintain its momentum despite the arrival of Yash’s Toxic, which initially generated significant buzz.

With Toxic failing to meet expectations, Irumudi received an additional advantage at the box office. The Ravi Teja starrer has continued to attract audiences instead of losing significant ground during the competitive period.

With positive audience feedback, repeat viewings and the upcoming holiday weekend working in its favour, Irumudi appears to be in a strong position to extend its theatrical run. The Rs 200 crore worldwide milestone now looks increasingly achievable for Ravi Teja’s career-biggest hit.