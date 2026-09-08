Vishwanath & Sons OTT Release: When and Where to Watch?

Suriya’s latest film Vishwanath & Sons is all set for its digital premiere. The family entertainer, directed by Venky Atluri, has received a good response at the box office and is now heading to OTT.

Vishwanath & Sons OTT Release Date

The makers have officially announced that Vishwanath & Sons will premiere on Netflix on September 11, 2026. The film will be available to stream in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

About the Movie

Vishwanath & Sons stars Suriya and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles. The film is directed by Venky Atluri and features a strong supporting cast including Radhika Sarathkumar, Raveena Tandon, Bhavani Sre, Sunil Reddy, Nassar, Harsha Chemudu and Harika.

G. V. Prakash Kumar has composed the music for the movie.

Vishwanath & Sons Box Office

According to the makers, the film has crossed ₹260 crore worldwide. Its theatrical success has created considerable interest in its upcoming OTT release.

With the Netflix premiere scheduled for September 11, Suriya fans can soon watch Vishwanath & Sons from the comfort of their homes.