The Paradise: Nani Reveals the Emotional Story Behind the Violence

Nani’s upcoming movie The Paradise is one of the most awaited Telugu films this year. Although the film’s teaser has created an impression that it is a violent action drama, Nani says there is much more to the story.

Director Srikanth Odela revealed that The Paradise is mainly about the emotional relationship between a mother and her son. The film also explores the struggles of a community and their fight for identity and belonging.

Nani said the violence shown in the film is only one part of the story. According to him, audiences will also connect with the emotions behind the action.

The actor also praised Srikanth Odela for his unique filmmaking style. He said the director does not follow conventional ideas and focuses on creating the story he believes in.

Another interesting update is that The Paradise will not have a traditional trailer. Nani confirmed that the team decided to skip the trailer due to time constraints and also wanted audiences to experience the film without knowing too much about the story.

The movie is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on September 24, 2026. The makers have also locked the film’s runtime at 2 hours and 49 minutes.