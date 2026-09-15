Bigg Boss Telugu 10 Nominations: Contestants Get Into Heated Arguments

The second-week nominations in Bigg Boss Telugu 10 have brought plenty of drama inside the house. Contestants got into heated arguments while discussing their choices during the nomination process.

The latest promo shows several contestants questioning each other over their game strategies. Issues such as groupism, favouritism and breaking house rules became major points of discussion.

The nomination process also comes with a new twist this week. Contestants who have not yet been officially recognised as housemates have been given an opportunity to participate in the nomination process. This has added another layer of tension inside the house.

Naresh is seen making direct comments during the discussions, while other contestants strongly defend their decisions. The arguments quickly turn personal as the housemates try to explain why they nominated particular contestants.

With alliances and differences becoming clearer, the second-week nomination process is expected to create more drama in the coming episodes. Fans are now waiting to see which contestants will face the elimination threat this week.