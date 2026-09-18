The Paradise: Nani Says Fans Will Call Him Jadal After Watching the Movie

The buzz around The Paradise continues to grow across Tollywood, with Natural Star Nani and director Srikanth Odela’s collaboration generating considerable interest. The film has been in the spotlight ever since its announcement, and every new update has added to the expectations surrounding the project.

As part of the promotional campaign, the team recently held a media interaction in Chennai on Thursday. Nani’s comments about his role and the making of the movie have now caught the attention of fans.

Nani Opens Up About The Paradise

Speaking at the event, Nani described The Paradise as one of the most challenging films of his career. He said the team has worked extensively to bring an emotional story to the screen and expressed confidence in the final product.

Nani also revealed an interesting detail about his character. He said audiences currently know him simply as Nani, but after watching the movie, they may start calling him Jadal, the name associated with his character.

The actor also spoke about the difficulty of shooting with long hair. According to Nani, maintaining the hairstyle throughout the filming process was particularly challenging, and he humorously praised women who manage long hair in their everyday lives.

Nani Praises Kayadu Lohar

Nani also appreciated his co-star Kayadu Lohar for her performance in the film. He said she has done justice to her character and delivered a strong performance.

The actor’s comments have added further curiosity about the characters and the world created by Srikanth Odela.

The Paradise Releasing Without a Trailer?

Unlike many major Telugu films, The Paradise is reportedly heading towards its theatrical release without a conventional trailer being unveiled. This has made fans even more curious about the film's storyline, characters and overall presentation.

Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri, the movie features music by Anirudh Ravichander. Veteran actor Mohan Babu is also set to appear in a key role.

The Paradise is scheduled to release in theatres on September 24. With Nani and Srikanth Odela teaming up again, the film has become one of the upcoming Telugu releases that audiences are closely watching.