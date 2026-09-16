Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Day 10 Highlights, Captaincy Race and Re-Entry Twist

The Day 10 episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 10 featured the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, a captaincy task and a major twist involving the contestants who were eliminated last week.

The episode began with the housemates discussing the previous day's nominations. Later, Mukesh Gowda entered the swimming pool with Varshini. Debjani Modak jokingly questioned Mukesh about spending time with Varshini, leading to some fun moments in the house.

The contestants also celebrated Vinayaka Chavithi together inside the Bigg Boss house. The makers provided the required puja items, and the housemates took part in the celebrations.

Later, the captaincy task began. Trigun, Debjani, Aman, Shalini, Mukesh, Rohith, Jhansi and Ramprasad competed for the captaincy opportunity. As part of the balloon task, the contestants had to correctly spell given words. Those who answered correctly could burst another contestant's balloon and give a reason for their choice.

Trigun was eliminated first, followed by Rohith, Ramprasad, Debjani, Shalini and Mukesh. In the end, Jhansi and Aman remained in the race. Their captaincy competition will continue in the next episode.

The episode also brought a twist involving Chaitra and Charan, who were eliminated last week. Bigg Boss gave viewers the opportunity to choose one of them for a re-entry into the house. The contestant who receives more audience votes will return to the show.