Knee Pain Isn’t Just Old Age: Prominent Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Koteswara Prasad Breaks Down Joint Health, Myths, and Knee Replacements

Changing Trends: Knee problems are no longer restricted to senior citizens; sedentary routines, lack of exercise, and junk food bring young adults in their 20s and 30s to orthopedic clinics.

Obesity Myths: Weight gain from sudden lifestyle changes or post-delivery can strain joints, but natural body metabolism often adapts to long-standing weight.

Surgery is Not Always the First Option: Early-stage joint issues (Grades 1 & 2) should be managed through lifestyle adjustments, muscle strengthening, and reduced joint strain rather than rushing into surgery.

Modern Interventions: Partial (uni-knee) replacements, PRP injections, and proper implant design offer effective, customized alternatives over blindly opting for robotic surgeries or heavy daily medication.

Root Causes & Regional Factors: High fluoride content in drinking water across specific regions severely weakens bones, highlighting the need for proper filtration and balanced nutrition.