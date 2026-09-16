Knee Pain Isn’t Just Old Age: Prominent Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Koteswara Prasad Breaks Down Joint Health, Myths, and Knee Replacements
Changing Trends: Knee problems are no longer restricted to senior citizens; sedentary routines, lack of exercise, and junk food bring young adults in their 20s and 30s to orthopedic clinics.
Obesity Myths: Weight gain from sudden lifestyle changes or post-delivery can strain joints, but natural body metabolism often adapts to long-standing weight.
Surgery is Not Always the First Option: Early-stage joint issues (Grades 1 & 2) should be managed through lifestyle adjustments, muscle strengthening, and reduced joint strain rather than rushing into surgery.
Modern Interventions: Partial (uni-knee) replacements, PRP injections, and proper implant design offer effective, customized alternatives over blindly opting for robotic surgeries or heavy daily medication.
Root Causes & Regional Factors: High fluoride content in drinking water across specific regions severely weakens bones, highlighting the need for proper filtration and balanced nutrition.
In a detailed interaction with Sakshi Post, renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Koteswara Prasad addressed the growing concerns surrounding knee health, joint wear and tear, and modern treatment options. Highlighted by host Shahida, knee issues were traditionally associated with old age, but today, younger generations are increasingly affected.
Dr. Koteswara Prasad pointed out a dramatic shift in patient demographics over the past decade. Where outpatient departments once saw primarily elderly individuals, today’s clinics regularly treat patients in their 20s and 30s. He attributed this shift to rapid urbanization, desk-bound jobs, lack of physical activity, and heavy reliance on food delivery services that eliminate daily physical exertion.
Addressing common misconceptions, the surgeon clarified that obesity alone does not automatically cause rapid knee degradation. While sudden weight gain places sudden strain on joints, long-term body structures often adapt naturally. He emphasized that early joint pain is often caused by muscle weakness and lack of physical fitness rather than irreversible joint destruction.
On the topic of treatments, Dr. Koteswara Prasad urged patients to focus on self-healing, proper diagnosis, and lifestyle management before considering major surgeries. For early stages of arthritis, conservative care, targeted exercises, and non-surgical procedures like Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) therapy can offer significant relief and delay surgical needs. When surgery is necessary, options such as partial (uni-knee) replacements focus only on damaged sections, preserving natural joint structures. He also advised patients to prioritize well-designed implants over marketing claims surrounding high-cost robotics or specific metals.
Dr. Koteswara Prasad concluded with a call to action under the banner "Save Knees, Don't Sheave Knees," urging individuals to maintain a healthy diet, avoid processed foods, keep active, and listen to their body's early warning signs.