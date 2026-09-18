Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Will There Be a Double Elimination This Week?

Bigg Boss Telugu 10 could see a double elimination this weekend. The speculation comes after Charan re-entered the Bigg Boss house, changing the number of contestants to 15.

Two contestants, Charan and Chaitra, were eliminated during the first week. Charan has now returned to the show after the audience was given a chance to choose between the two contestants for re-entry.

According to reports, Krishnudu and Srishti are currently among the contestants facing uncertainty. Varshini is also reportedly among the contestants with lower voting trends, but her involvement in recent arguments and tasks could work in her favour.

Srishti has reportedly had limited participation in tasks and house discussions, while Krishnudu has received less screen time after an early argument with Rohith.

If a double elimination takes place, reports suggest that Krishnudu and Srishti could be the contestants at risk of leaving the show. However, the final decision will depend on the official elimination process and voting results.

The possibility of a double elimination has added more excitement to the upcoming weekend episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 10.