Khairatabad Ganesh Darshan Only Till Tomorrow, Sep 23 Night

The immersion of the famous Khairatabad Maha Ganapathi, along with thousands of other Ganesh idols from across Hyderabad, is scheduled to take place on September 25, Friday. The Khairatabad idol is expected to be taken in a grand procession early in the morning before being immersed later in the day.

Devotees will have the opportunity to visit and offer prayers to the Khairatabad Maha Ganapathi only until the night of September 23. The decision has been taken as preparations to dismantle the temporary structure and remove barricades will begin on September 24.

Preparations for Khairatabad Ganesh Procession

Arrangements for moving the Maha Ganapathi idol in the procession are expected to begin from Thursday morning. Organisers of the Ganesh festival are planning to move the vehicle carrying the idol at around 6 am on September 25.

The procession and immersion are planned to be completed by around 12 noon. Officials and festival organisers are coordinating arrangements to ensure the immersion process takes place smoothly.

One Lakh Ganesh Idols Immersed So Far

Ganesh immersion celebrations have been continuing peacefully across Hyderabad. Officials estimate that around one lakh idols have already been immersed across the areas covered by the three municipal corporations.

The city is now preparing for the major immersion celebrations scheduled for the 11th day of the festival on September 25. Municipal authorities have started making arrangements at various immersion points across Hyderabad.

More Cranes to Be Deployed at Hussainsagar

Authorities are increasing the number of cranes at major water bodies to manage the large number of idols expected to arrive for immersion.

Special attention is being given to the areas surrounding Hussainsagar, where another 20 cranes are planned to be deployed. Officials estimate that nearly 80,000 Ganesh idols could arrive at Hussainsagar for immersion from different parts of Hyderabad on the main immersion day.

With a large number of devotees and vehicles expected to move towards the immersion points, authorities are working on arrangements to manage the crowds and ensure that the celebrations proceed smoothly.

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