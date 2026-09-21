Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Sudheer and Srushti Clash in Nominations

The third week of nominations in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10 appears to have brought another major confrontation inside the house. With disagreements already becoming common among the contestants, a heated exchange between Sudheer and Srushti has now grabbed attention in the latest promo.

The upcoming episode seems to focus heavily on the clash between the two contestants, with their argument reportedly escalating during the nomination process.

Sudheer and Srushti Get Into a Heated Argument

Sudheer and Srushti have had an uneasy equation inside the house from the beginning. While Sudheer has reportedly sought Trigun’s advice about developing a romantic angle with Srushti, she has generally maintained some distance from him.

Instead of developing a smooth connection, the duo has often found themselves involved in arguments.

During the third-week nominations, Srushti appears to have lost her patience with Sudheer after he repeatedly spoke during the discussion. She strongly objected to his behaviour and issued a sharp warning.

In the promo, Srushti can be seen losing her temper and telling Sudheer to stop talking. She also makes a strong remark warning him that she would hit back if pushed too far.

Srushti Gets Emotional

Srushti's reaction becomes more intense as the argument continues. She eventually breaks down and starts crying, changing the mood inside the house.

The moment is particularly notable because Nagarjuna had earlier pointed out that Srushti was not very visible during the second week. However, the latest nomination promo suggests that she has taken a much more vocal stand this time.

Her emotional reaction has also raised questions about what exactly happened between the two contestants and what led the argument to escalate.

What Happened Between Sudheer and Srushti?

The latest promo has left viewers curious about the reason behind the confrontation. Why did Sudheer repeatedly target Srushti during the nominations? What exactly triggered Srushti's strong response? And what happened after she broke down?

The complete episode is expected to provide more details about the Sudheer-Srushti argument and how the other housemates reacted to the situation. With nominations already creating tension in the Bigg Boss Telugu 10 house, this latest clash could become one of the talking points of the week.