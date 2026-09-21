Samsung Galaxy S26 Price Hiked by Rs 20,000 in India

Samsung has significantly increased the prices of its Galaxy S26 series smartphones in India. The price revision affects the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 Ultra, with every listed variant becoming Rs 20,000 more expensive.

The new prices came into effect on September 18, 2026. Following the hike, the entry-level Galaxy S26 has also crossed the Rs 1 lakh mark.

Galaxy S26 New Prices

The Galaxy S26 with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage was originally launched at Rs 87,999. Its revised price now stands at Rs 1,07,999.

Meanwhile, the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage version has gone up from Rs 1,07,999 to Rs 1,27,999.

Galaxy S26+ Price Revision

The Galaxy S26+ has also received a Rs 20,000 increase across its two storage configurations.

The 12GB + 256GB model now costs Rs 1,39,999, compared with its earlier price of Rs 1,19,999. The 12GB + 512GB variant has increased from Rs 1,39,999 to Rs 1,59,999.

Galaxy S26 Ultra Becomes More Expensive

The premium Galaxy S26 Ultra has also become costlier. Its 12GB + 256GB configuration has moved from Rs 1,39,999 to Rs 1,59,999.

The 12GB + 512GB model is now priced at Rs 1,79,999, up from Rs 1,59,999.

The top-end Galaxy S26 Ultra with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage has crossed the Rs 2 lakh mark. Its price has increased from Rs 1,89,999 to Rs 2,09,999.

Why Did Samsung Increase the Prices?

According to industry discussions, rising memory and component costs are among the factors behind the latest price revision. Continued pressure on the global supply of memory chips has also contributed to higher manufacturing expenses for smartphone companies.

Samsung introduced the Galaxy S26 lineup in India in February 2026. At launch, the Galaxy S26 started at Rs 87,999, while the Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 Ultra carried starting prices of Rs 1,19,999 and Rs 1,39,999, respectively.

Following the latest revision, their starting prices have increased to Rs 1,07,999, Rs 1,39,999 and Rs 1,59,999, respectively.

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