Nani’s The Paradise Receives ‘A’ Certificate From CBFC

Natural Star Nani’s upcoming film The Paradise has received its certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The highly anticipated project has been awarded an ‘A’ certificate, indicating that the movie is intended for adult audiences.

Nani shared the certification update with fans through his social media account. Along with the announcement, a striking new poster was released, adding to the curiosity surrounding the film.

The adult certification comes as little surprise, considering the intense world and hard-hitting content that have been associated with The Paradise since its announcement. Nani had also previously hinted that the film would be aimed at mature audiences.

Reacting to the CBFC decision, Nani shared a witty message, saying, “Guidelines say A. But the content says Universal. READY.” His statement has further raised expectations among moviegoers who have been waiting to see what the film has in store.

Meanwhile, the film’s advance ticket sales have already opened in the Nizam region. The early response to the bookings has been encouraging, while ticket sales in Andhra Pradesh are expected to begin soon.

Directed by Srikanth Odela, The Paradise features a strong ensemble cast. Raghav Juyal, Mohan Babu, Sonali Kulkarni and Kayadu Lohar are part of the project in important roles.

With its ‘A’ certification, strong promotional material and Nani leading the cast, The Paradise is generating considerable interest ahead of its theatrical release.