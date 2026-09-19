IIT Bombay Student Dies by Suicide After ChatGPT Exam Incident, Protests Follow

A second-year student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay died by suicide at the institute's Powai campus on Friday evening. The incident occurred after the student was found using a mobile phone during an examination.

The student, identified as Sahil Wakode, was studying in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering. According to IIT Bombay, the student had uploaded an examination question paper to ChatGPT while attempting to obtain answers during the test.

The institute said that no disciplinary proceedings had been started against the student following the examination incident.

IIT Bombay Says Student Was Counselled

According to the institute, the matter was discussed with the student by the examination instructor and the Head of the Department. The officials said they counselled him and informed him that the incident would not have an adverse impact on his academic career.

The student subsequently returned to his hostel room. He was later found dead in his room.

IIT Bombay expressed grief over the student's death and said it was providing support to students, faculty members, classmates and others affected by the incident.

The institute said the circumstances surrounding the death were being examined by the appropriate authorities.

Students Stage Protest at IIT Bombay

Following news of the student's death, students gathered on the IIT Bombay campus and staged a protest.

Some protesting students alleged that the institute had not disclosed the complete circumstances surrounding the incident. They also claimed that the student had been threatened with a possible one-year suspension over the examination incident.

The students further alleged that such a suspension could have required the student to leave the hostel and stay outside the campus. They claimed that this could potentially have delayed completion of his engineering course.

These claims by the protesting students have not been independently verified.

Students at the protest called for greater transparency and accountability from the institute administration.

One student said the protest was intended to seek answers from the administration following the death and raised concerns about other similar incidents reported at the campus.

Previous Student Deaths at IIT Bombay

The incident has also renewed concerns following other reported student suicides at IIT Bombay.

According to reports cited in connection with the incident, a second-year student died by suicide in February 2026. Another 20-year-old second-year BTech student reportedly died by suicide in July 2026, around the beginning of the new academic semester.

The latest death has prompted students to raise questions about student well-being and the circumstances surrounding such incidents on campus.

The authorities are looking into the circumstances of the latest death.

IIT Bombay Expresses Support to Students

IIT Bombay said it was deeply saddened by the loss of the student and was extending support to members of the campus community affected by the tragedy.

The institute has also said that the circumstances surrounding the death are being investigated by the appropriate authorities.

If you or someone you know is struggling or having thoughts of suicide, please seek immediate support from a trusted person or a qualified mental-health professional. In India, you can also contact Tele-MANAS at 14416 for mental-health support.