CUET UG 2026 Results: Download Scorecards Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday announced the results of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access and download their scorecards from the official website.

Students can check their results by visiting the official CUET portal, where they can view their overall scores, subject-wise marks, percentile scores, and other examination details.

According to the NTA, a total of 15,68,867 candidates registered for CUET UG 2026, of whom 11,64,098 appeared for the examination. Candidates were permitted to choose up to five subjects, resulting in nearly 67.56 lakh test instances and 12,906 unique subject combinations.

Among the candidates who appeared, 5.78 lakh were male, 5.85 lakh were female, and two candidates identified as transgender.

How to Check CUET UG 2026 Results

Candidates can follow these steps to download their scorecards:

Visit the official CUET website: cuet.nta.nic.in

Click on the “CUET UG 2026 Result” link on the homepage

Enter the application number and date of birth/password

Log in to access the scorecard

Download and save the result for future reference

Details Mentioned on CUET UG 2026 Scorecard

After downloading the scorecard, candidates are advised to carefully verify the following details:

Candidate’s name

Roll number

Subject-wise marks

Percentile score

Personal and examination-related information

Students who notice any discrepancies in their scorecards should immediately contact the concerned authorities for correction.

The declaration of CUET UG 2026 results marks the beginning of the admission process for undergraduate programmes across participating central, state, deemed, and private universities in the country. Candidates are advised to keep track of university-specific counselling and admission schedules in the coming weeks.