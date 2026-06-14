Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Scholarships: 180 Merit Students Benefit

Tollywood star couple Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have once again demonstrated their commitment to social causes by launching a major educational initiative through The Deverakonda Foundation.

The recently married couple visited Thummanpet village in Telangana's Nagarkurnool district on Sunday, marking Vijay Deverakonda's first visit to his ancestral village with Rashmika after their wedding. The village holds special significance for Vijay, as it is the birthplace of his father.

The visit comes months after the couple announced a dream project during a Satyanarayana Swamy Vratam ceremony held at their farmhouse. Fulfilling that promise, they officially launched a scholarship program aimed at supporting meritorious students from government schools.

Under the initiative, students studying in Classes 9 and 10 across 44 government schools in the Achampet constituency will receive educational assistance through The Deverakonda Foundation. The couple also unveiled a list of 180 meritorious students who excelled academically despite challenging circumstances.

Addressing the gathering, Vijay and Rashmika assured students and their families that financial constraints should never become a barrier to education. They announced that the foundation would bear the complete educational expenses of the selected students, enabling them to pursue their studies without interruption.

The initiative has drawn widespread appreciation from villagers, parents, and netizens, who praised the couple for supporting the educational aspirations of underprivileged children.

Speaking on the occasion, Vijay Deverakonda congratulated the students for their dedication and academic excellence.

“The students achieved excellent results through discipline and focus. It is commendable that Nagarkurnool district secured the second position in the state in the Class 10 examinations,” he said.

Emphasizing the role of families in shaping young minds, Vijay added that children often reflect the attitudes and values of their parents, and therefore a positive environment at home is essential for their growth.

He described the scholarship initiative as a modest contribution from the foundation but said it was started with the intention of becoming a meaningful partner in students' educational journeys.

“This scholarship may be a small effort from our side, but we wanted to play a role in supporting talented students. In the future, we plan to expand this scholarship program across the state,” Vijay said.

The scholarship initiative marks another step in The Deverakonda Foundation's efforts to promote education and empower young students through financial and academic support.