Feel My Love Title Poster Launched

Under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Jyothi Creations, producer AN Balaji, who has previously introduced several acclaimed Tamil films to Telugu audiences, is now backing an enchanting feel-good romantic emotional entertainer titled Feel My Love.

The film stars Aditya Bhaskar, Aira, Ammu Abhirami, Rajayyappa, Nobel James, and Priyanka in pivotal roles. Written and directed by Hari Prakash M, the movie is built around the thought-provoking concept that a miracle can happen at any moment in life. Blending romance, comedy, emotions, and youth-centric elements, Feel My Love promises to be a wholesome entertainer. With its heartwarming narrative and engaging screenplay, the film is expected to appeal to both youngsters and family audiences alike.

Meanwhile, title poster of the film was unveiled by renowned actor-director Radhakrishnan Parthiban. The poster itself evokes a warm and emotional feel, hinting at a beautiful love story that is set to captivate audiences across all sections. The film has been extensively shot in picturesque locations across Chennai and Puducherry, while the final shooting schedule is planned in the breathtaking hill station of Munnar. These scenic backdrops are expected to add visual grandeur and provide a refreshing cinematic experience.

MS Satheesh is handling the cinematography, while the musical score is being composed by the duo Rajaravivarma S and Balasubramanian G Ajay Manoj serves as the editor for the project.

Feel My Love is gearing up for a grand Pan-India release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages. The team is also preparing for a grand audio launch and trailer launch event, details of which will be announced soon.

