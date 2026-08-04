Anakapalli is an Action-Family Drama with a Strong Message

Anakapalli is a raw and rustic action-family drama produced by Bhavya Sri Movie Makers and Nakkina Narratives, with Kandregula Naidu and Thrinadha Rao Nakkina as producers. The film stars Vikram Sahidev, Sandhya Vasishta, and Tarak Ponnappa in lead roles, while Khagesh Thammineni directs the project. Kandregula Kumar Raja serves as the co-producer. Along with writing the story and screenplay, Thrinadha Rao Nakkina also plays an important role in the film. Anakapalli is set for a grand theatrical release on August 7. Ahead of the release, the producers shared interesting insights about the film.

How did your association with Kandregula Naidu begin?

Thrinadha Rao Nakkina: Naidu has always been involved in many social service activities in Anakapalli. He often told me he wanted to enter the film industry, but I initially discouraged him. However, he remained determined and eventually became a producer.

Why did you decide to make Anakapalli now?

Thrinadha Rao Nakkina: I wrote the story long ago but kept it aside. Once I became a director, priorities changed. We decided to produce the good stories I had under our own banners. In a way, I feel like I have directed this film too. (Laughs)

Where was the film shot?

Thrinadha Rao Nakkina: The entire film was shot in Anakapalli. We wanted real locations, so we filmed it in our hometown. It's a love story set in a small town with strong family emotions. The title perfectly suits the story, and I also chose it because of my emotional attachment to my hometown.

How was the experience of shooting in Anakapalli?

Kandregula Naidu: Shooting in our hometown was a wonderful experience. Everyone extended great support, including the police department. Using natural locations made the film look more authentic and effective.

How much were you involved in the story discussions?

Kandregula Naidu: I loved the story the moment Thrinadha Rao narrated it. I immediately agreed to produce it without suggesting any changes.

Did you know the challenges of the film industry before entering?

Kandregula Naidu: A film is the result of the hard work of many people. When we invest in a project, it also provides employment to many. Even though countless people work behind the scenes, the recognition comes to us as producers. That's one reason we started these banners, and we plan to continue producing films regularly.

How has this filmmaking journey been?

Kandregula Naidu: Making a film in our own hometown has been a memorable experience. We shot at nearly 75 locations, and the film has turned out on a grand scale.

What is the main message of Anakapalli?

Thrinadha Rao Nakkina: Today's Gen Z is gradually losing touch with family emotions. Through this film, we wanted to remind audiences about the importance of family values and relationships. Although the movie has plenty of action, the family drama remains the heart of the story. Delivering this message felt like my responsibility.

Did the film stay within budget? Has the OTT deal been finalized?

Thrinadha Rao Nakkina: Since I'm also a director, I knew exactly where the film needed more investment, so the budget increased by around 10 percent. The OTT deal is also close to completion, and we are in discussions with Amazon Prime Video. Distributor Mythri Shashi came forward to release the film after watching it.

Tell us about your father role in the film.

Thrinadha Rao Nakkina: I enjoy acting, and I believe every director has an actor within them. The director and hero convinced me to play the role. Even though I already had a belly, the director wanted me to gain more weight. (Laughs) So I happily ate biryani every day before going to the set. (Laughs) Indraja, Vikram, Sandhya, and every actor delivered excellent performances.

How is the music?

Thrinadha Rao Nakkina: Davzand has given outstanding music. I first met him through Karthik during Dhamaka. Later I gave him Chauryapatham, Ravi Teja offered him Eagle, and now I brought him back for Anakapalli. Both the songs and the background score have come out wonderfully.

There is tough competition on August 7.

Thrinadha Rao Nakkina: We finalized August 7 long before the other releases were announced. No matter when a film releases, there will always be competition. We are confident about our content, and Naidu also has complete faith in the film. That's why we decided to stick to the date.

Tell us about director Khagesh Thammineni.

Thrinadha Rao Nakkina: I've known Khagesh for nearly ten years. He's like a younger brother to me, and we share a great rapport. He has handled the film exceptionally well.

Will both of you continue making films together?

Kandregula Naidu: Thrinadha Rao and I are from the same hometown. Even though he lives in Hyderabad, his heart still belongs to our village. I will continue this journey with him. Along with our own productions, I also plan to produce films with other banners if good stories come our way.

What can audiences expect from Anakapalli?

Kandregula Naidu: Anakapalli has a beautiful story that combines action with a meaningful message about family values. The emotional moments will connect with audiences of all ages.

How are the performances?

Kandregula Naidu: Vikram, Sandhya, Indraja, Tarak Ponnappa, and the rest of the cast have all performed brilliantly. Thrinadha Rao Nakkina appears in a completely new avatar as a middle-class father, and his character will leave a strong impression.

Did the censor board raise any objections?

Thrinadha Rao Nakkina: The censor board appreciated the film and especially liked the family drama. They even felt that removing the suggested cuts would disturb the story, which was encouraging for us.

What are your future projects?

Thrinadha Rao Nakkina: Nenu Ready has been completed, and its release date will be announced soon. As a director, I have a few scripts ready. As a producer, films take more time, so there will be some gap between projects. I'll consider making Dhamaka 2 only if I find a story and screenplay that can surpass the original Dhamaka.