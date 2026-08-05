Backrooms OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Horror Thriller in India

The Hollywood horror thriller Backrooms is all set to make its digital debut in India after receiving positive attention during its theatrical run. Directed by Kane Parsons, the film has become popular among horror fans for its eerie atmosphere and psychological storytelling.

According to reports, Backrooms will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video in India. The film is expected to be available from August 5, 2026, allowing audiences to watch it from the comfort of their homes.

The story follows a mysterious doorway that appears inside the basement of a furniture showroom. As the characters step inside, they find themselves trapped in a strange maze of endless yellow rooms filled with fear, confusion and supernatural dangers. What begins as a simple investigation soon turns into a terrifying fight for survival.

The film stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Mark Duplass, Avan Jogia, Finn Bennett, Lukita Maxwell, and Renate Reinsve in key roles. Directed by Kane Parsons, the movie is inspired by the popular internet phenomenon known as The Backrooms, which became famous through online horror stories and found-footage videos.

With its unique concept, unsettling visuals and suspense-filled narrative, Backrooms is expected to attract both horror lovers and fans of psychological thrillers when it arrives on OTT.